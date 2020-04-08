More than 7 Million Americans Losing Health Insurance During Coronavirus Pandemic, 1.5 Million Have Loss of Coverage, Predicts New Study

More than 7 million Americans are estimated to lose their health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, while more than 1.5 million people are estimated to have lost coverage, according to a new study.

The analysis, published Tuesday in the prestigious academic journal Annals of Internal Medicine, was conducted by researchers at Harvard Medical School and New York City University’s Hunter College. This study estimates health insurance losses based on reported jobless claims, combined with projected increases in unemployment claims over the coming weeks.

With around 1.5 million American workers expected to lose coverage after being unemployed, an additional 5.7 million is projected by researchers to lose coverage by the end of June, as jobless claims are expected to rise. The researchers note that conservative countries that oppose the expansion of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, are likely to be the hardest hit.

“Coverage losses are perhaps the steepest in countries that have refused Medicaid expansion of Patient Protection and Affordable Care. In expansion countries, the share of people who lose or leave work without coverage is 22.1% compared to 8.3% for employment people – a difference of 13.8 percentage points, “the study authors wrote.

“In a non-expansion country, the insurance rate among unemployed people is 38.4% compared to 15.8% for employed people – a difference of 22.6 percentage points. In other words, almost 1 in 4 new unemployed workers in non-expansion countries they tend to lose coverage, bringing their overall insurance rates to nearly 40%, “they wrote.

Jobless claims have jumped to a new record amid a pandemic. During the week ending March 21, a large number of 3.3 million people applied for unemployment insurance, downgrading 665,000 claims that came at the height of the Great Recession in 2009. But a week later, the record was broken again when twice as many workers – 6.6 million – apply for unemployment for the week ending March 28. The next report, for the week ending April 4, will be released on Thursday, and some analysts expect the number of new claims to be almost the same as the previous week.

“The COVID-19 epidemic highlights the folly of binding health coverage for work. Our health care system burdens people with medical bills when they are least able to pay because they have been laid off or too sick to work,” co-author of research Dr. Steffie Woolhandler, a care doctor primer and professor at Hunter College and lecturer at Harvard Medical School, said in a statement emailed to Newsweek.

“Health insurance in the US is like an umbrella that melts in the rain,” the doctor added.

Lawmakers and activists have raised concerns about the drastic loss of health insurance for millions of Americans, offering various solutions. The problem is compounded by the fact that tens of millions of Americans are already insured or insured, potentially preventing them from seeking medical care even in the midst of a pandemic. While Congress passed legislation to make corona virus testing free, uninsured individuals may still be required to pay for treatment if they are tested positive.

The Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, believes that registration for insurance through the ACA should be reopened as the pandemic continues, while also calling for care for corona virus patients to be free. His former rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who left the race on Wednesday, has been pushing to expand Medicare and Medicaid to cover the uninsured.

In an interview with The Nation published on Tuesday, Sanders said the federal government must expand the program to “cover or add to all insurance programs in the country – the point is that, in this crisis, people don’t have to take money out of their pockets for health care. . “

David Himmelstein, co-author of the new study who is an internist and professor at Hunter College and a lecturer at Harvard Medical School, proposes a plan like that proposed by Sanders to address the problem.

“In this emergency, Congress must make all uninsured people automatically qualify for Medicare,” Himmelstein told Newsweek.

President Donald Trump said that the government would protect those who were not insured by returning hospitals to treat their corona virus. He announced last Friday that part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus money approved by Congress in March will be used for this purpose.

“That should allay the concerns that uninsured Americans might have about seeking coronavirus treatment,” the president said at a press conference.