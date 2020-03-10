More than 70 percent of small business owners would re-elect Trump to Biden, Sanders

A survey by the Job Creator Network (JCN) found that small business owners – employers with less than 500 employees – found that 79.4 percent want free market-based healthcare, as opposed to Medicare for everyone or a public option.

JNC also asked 703 local business owners how they think the Trump administration has addressed economic problems; 66 percent of small business owners responded with “good” or “good”.

“When asked who they would vote for in the election tomorrow and the Democratic candidate was Joe Biden, more than 73 percent said they would vote for Donald Trump,” said the poll. That number jumped to 77 percent saying they would vote for re-election of President Trump if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the Democratic candidate.

“The results speak for themselves: Small business owners thrive and attribute much of their continued success to the pro-growth policies promoted by the current administration,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Creator Network. of Work, in a statement.

“In addition, support for free market healthcare reform aligns with the recent efforts of the Creator of Labor and Physicians for Reform Foundation,” said Ortiz. “The Healthcare for You framework is aimed at injecting choice and competition into the healthcare market, giving Americans the decision-making power they want and deserve. Entrepreneurs don’t want a progressive or socialist puppet master to have companies and economy. The free market should make a sharp increase. “

When asked what three main areas of concern for them, 56.7% of the small business owners group stated high taxes, another 39.8% said health care, and 37.6% said that to say they were worried about Coronavirus.

Jerome Hudson is the publisher of Breitbart’s Entertainment Entertainment and author of 50 Best Selling Books that You Don’t Want to Know. Order your copy today! Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson