According to Chinese state media, more than 7,000 people boarded planes and fled Wuhan, the source of the global coronavirus pandemic, on the first day after their two-month detention.

China Global Times there were 7,119 air passengers departing Wuhan and 4,595 arriving:

Wuhan Airport operated 221 flights the day it was reopened, a China Civil Aviation Administration official said at a news conference on Thursday. It reached more than a third of the number of regular flights before the epidemic.

Among them, 107 flights sent 7,119 passengers to cities across the country, among the first three destinations in Chengdu in the Sichuan province of southwest China, Haikou in the Hainan province of southern China, and Shenzhen in the province. South China’s Guangdong, accounting for 20.6 percent of the total.

In the meantime, 4,595 passengers arrived on Wuhan on 114 flights. Guangzhou, in the province of Guangdong, Chengdu, and Haikou in southern China, were the three main cities to fly, accounting for 22.8% of the total.

In general, airport operations have been smooth and orderly under a rigorous resume plan, the official said.

A Global Times Wednesday’s publisher applauded Wuhan for rising “like a phoenix” from the coronavirus blockade, holding long lines at airports and train stations, while western media suspected the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as saying that absolutely nobody’s catching the virus on Wuhan anymore. :

But the city blockade inevitably diminished suspicion from foreign media outlets, such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, as they questioned whether it was too early to lift the ban, as some feared that a second outburst can gobble up the city, or even other parts of China, after it reopens. And they repeated the old line that Wuhan reported their actual infection numbers.

Wuhan Health Commission reported that it had only 297 patients with fever symptoms on April 5, with a sharp drop of more than 15,000 daily by January high.

Wuhan reported COVID-19 again on Tuesday.

“Wuhan is one of the safest places in China as pain still remains in the heart of the Wuhan people, which pushed the people and government to stay on high alert to prevent spread of infection. a relatively mature testing and treatment mechanism for patients, not to mention the number of COVID-19 patients dropping dramatically in the city, “said a doctor at Renmin University of Wuhan University.

The publisher applauded Wuhanites for being obsessed, even more than necessary, for showing that they can safely return to work and resume travel. Although he fiercely attacked aliens for daring to question the PCC’s likely allegations of full virus eradication at Wuhan, the Global Times He tangentially noted that the headquarters of the Communist Party’s power in Beijing is the test of Wuhan’s arrivals in the same way, and so are other unnamed Chinese cities.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) signaled the end of travel restrictions for Wuhan “in favor of an app that monitors people’s health and social contacts came despite outbreaks in other parts of the country. and expert notices that there may be a resurgence of coronavirus cases. “

The lock is not entirely more, despite all the triumphant PCC headlines over Wuhan’s phoenix rising from the ashes:

Tens of thousands of people trapped in the city after traveling there to spend the Lunar New Year with their loved ones in January were allowed to leave, catching up on long-haul aircraft, trains and buses again. your luggage.

However, measures of social distance are maintained, with closed schools, masks strongly encouraged in public controls, and temperature for anyone entering public spaces.

And anyone who arrives anywhere in China from Wuhan will probably face a 14-day quarantine and coronavirus testing at their destination.

“It’s easy to get into Wuhan now, but it’s still difficult to get out,” Liu Shaoxin, the aquaculture business owner, told RFA.

He assured that a “green code” that would allow him to travel freely outside the city required a total of seven certificates, as well as the stamp of the Center for Control and Prevention of the Epidemic and the approval of the local government of the district.

According to RFA sources, some residents of Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located, are blocking themselves, while municipal authorities in some parts of China are either in quarantine of goods sent from Wuhan or in blockages. Wuhan sellers, especially those dealing with food, are learning to hide the fact that their products are originated in Hubei Province, so as not to scare away nervous buyers from other parts of China. This could have disturbing ramifications for international shipments upon returning to the network.

Chinese officials are said to watch over Wuhan carefully and could reimburse quarantines if a “second wave” of infections is detected. Skeptics believe the second wave is already underway, but Chinese officials deliberately disguise it, as they lied about the original outbreak, possibly including the Wuhan and Hubei authorities in Beijing because they were desperate to get there. that the lock was lifted.

RFA noted that while strong celebrations of Wuhan’s release explode through the Chinese media, new quarantines and blockades appear quietly in other areas, amid large speakers of hard-to-reach “asymptomatic” transporters. detect Chinese citizens assume that their government will be less than honest with them about their situation:

The threat level of the epidemic, meanwhile, has risen from low to medium in two southern Guangzhou city districts, Baiyun and Bao’an, while there are temporary displacement restrictions in the Yuexiu district while that photos of road and business blockages in Sanyuanli were posted on social media.

A local resident, named Huang, confirmed on social media reports about Yaotai, near Sanyuli, in the Yuexiu district.

“Residential compounds are being shut down in Yaotai,” Huang said. “People can go out but not come in.”

“People are so worried that there are so many asymptomatic carriers and there is no transparency, so we can’t know the true situation,” he said. “Guangzhou is very busy, and we return to work, but we have been careful.”

“Some people don’t wear masks and others aren’t too careful.”

Taiwanese, whose coronavirus response was the most effective in the world, clearly do not have the face value of China’s claims of zero Wuhan or Hubei infections. The RFA said that Taiwanese experts are particularly wary of asymptomatic carriers, the number and potential of becoming infected by others who believe the PCC is dangerously underwhelming.