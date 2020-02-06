More than 80,000 Australians stopped taking out their mortgage in 2020

More than a million Australian households face significant mortgage stress as rising living costs and stagnating wages reach the bottom line of ordinary families.

According to new data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA), 32.8 percent of mortgage-financed Australians who provide loans to more than 1.1 million households were mortgage-stressed in January 2020.

Above all, financial forecasts assume that 83,400 households will default on their mortgage within the next 12 months.

According to the DFA, mortgage stress is defined as a household that is forced to pay out more money each month, including mortgage payments, than income.

Real estate stocks in Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra are now more expensive than ever in history. (9Nachrichten)

Martin North, principal of digital finance analytics, said some of the country’s most vulnerable borrowers are at risk.

“Mortgage stress continues to be seen in most of our household segments, with more than half of young growing families exposed (56 percent), and this includes a number of buyers who recently arrived for the first time,” North wrote in his Report.

“Those in the urban outskirts, especially on new properties, are also exposed (50 percent), but the largest cohort is in the less-favored outskirts, where incomes are below average.

“More than 300,000 households in this group are exposed, that is 47.2 percent of all households in this segment.”

A postal code in WA has an amazing 50 percent of owners in financial need. (Getty)

Statistically speaking, Tasmania has the highest proportion of stressed homeowners. 36.9 percent of borrowers have trouble paying their mortgage.

South Australia (34.1 percent), Western Australia (33.6 percent), Victoria (32.9 percent), Queensland (28.1 percent) and New South Wales (27.3 percent) follow.

The country’s most stressed postal code is 6065 in Western Australia, including the suburbs Tapping, Wangara and Wanneroo. There, an impressive 50 percent of households are stressed.

Home sales decreased 17 percent in the twelve months to August 2019, and are approximately 30 percent below the peak sales recorded in September 2015. (AAP)

In Queensland there are 4,350 at Toowoomba, in New South Wales 2560 at Campbelltown and in Victoria 3805 at Narre Warren.

“Most of these areas are fast growing, highly developed suburbs, often on the outskirts of our large centers, with lots of relatively newly built lots on small lots, and often with little local infrastructure,” North wrote.

“As a result, transportation costs account for a significant portion of the income, and despite many households with above-average incomes, they continue to put pressure on their large mortgages and high expenses.”