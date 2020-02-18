[More than a dozen People believed to be contaminated with Coronavirus again in U.S.]

(ABC Information) — A lot more than a dozen Us residents thought to be infected with the coronavirus are back in the United States.

They-and much more than 300 other passengers aboard a cruise ship in japan-are now under quarantine-while worldwide health officials try out to control the spread of the virus globally.

New quantities from China reporting 1,886 new conditions, and almost 100 additional fatalities which provides the full there to around 72 thousand individuals.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has the most recent.