Dr. Anthony Fauci told the White House on Friday that there was more than enough coronavirus testing available for states to begin the first phase of reopening in the country.

“If these things are done correctly, which I think they can, we will have and there will be enough evidence to enable us to bring this country safely to the first phase,” said Fauci.

Fauci told reporters that although the tests were important, it was only part of the overall coronavirus fight strategy.

“The emphasis we’ve been hearing is essentially trying everything and it’s not,” said Fauci.

State and Congressional Democrats have repeatedly sounded the alarm about a lack of available evidence, despite a number without tests in the United States.

“Testing is an important part of a multifaceted way that we are going to control and eventually end this outbreak,” he said.

Dr. Fauci explained that a coronavirus test would only be worth a day, and said that anyone later could contract the disease.

The best test, according to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, was a test that could test if a person had the disease and had the right antibodies to prevent it from spreading again.

Dr. Birx said the antibody test was a little more difficult to perfect, but there are currently three tests approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Antibody tests, he said, were currently being used by first aiders and healthcare workers to see how they performed in the field.

“We take it very seriously because you never want to tell someone that you have an antibody and potential immunity when you don’t,” he said.

Fauci acknowledged that there was a problem with testing when the virus spread in the United States, but that it was corrected by embracing the private sector.

There was a lot of evidence available, said Fauci, who added that it was an ongoing struggle to make sure they were available.

“There is supply and demand,” he said. “If you have an offer that can meet the demand but the supply is not related to the demand, the demand for the supply is undone.”

He said better communication would connect people with the evidence available.