More than Half Million Americans Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

More than half a million people in the United States tested positive for the new corona virus, three times the number of cases in other countries.

Since the outbreak began, at least 501,615 people in the US have tested positive and 18,777 people have died from COVID-19, according to a tracker managed by Johns Hopkins University. President Donald Trump warned that this week and the next possibility would be very difficult and it was possible – according to the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) – that 60,415 people could die from COVID-19 on August 4.

Every death is more than a statistic – this is a face, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, and 60,000 people are still significant victims. But that is about half of the deaths originally projected by officials.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the Coronavirus Task Force, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the revised figure is evidence of the health care system and people who follow social distance guidelines.

“I mean, this is a consequence of the commitment of the American people,” Redfield said at a press conference on Wednesday. “What’s extraordinary to watch here is how the American public has changed their behavior while protecting those who are vulnerable.”

Voters waited in line to enter the polls at Riverside University Middle School on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More than 500,000 people in the United States tested positive for new coronavirus.

Scott Olson / Getty

This outbreak has changed the lives of millions of people throughout the country. For many people, ordinary activities such as going to the office or dinner have become a thing of the past. Families have separated from each other and hugging loved ones seems like a foreign concept.

Humans are basically social creatures and humans are getting frustrated with the “new normal”. But officials are urging Americans to remain dedicated to social measures in an effort to save lives.

“If every American strictly adheres to social distance guidelines, we can defeat invisible enemies and save lives and we can do it faster,” Trump said on Wednesday. “At some point, it will disappear. We will be able to sit side by side.”

This virus has taken the biggest toll in New York, where there are more than 170,500 cases, and New York City has become the center of spread. The curves in New York are flat, but more than 7,840 people have died and Cuomo says people must continue to stay at home.

“We are fully in control of our destinies here. What we do will affect the life and death of hundreds of people,” Cuomo said on Friday.

New York has more than doubled the case than China, where the outbreak came from, but officials have begun to question whether China’s numbers are accurate. From the start, people questioned the country’s ability to be transparent. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has supported China’s response and praised their information sharing.

Florida Senator Rick Scott called on Congress to investigate the role of WHO in “promoting misinformation and helping Chinese Communists cover the global pandemic.” Arizona Senator Martha McSally claims WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had to resign about how the organization handled the plague.

“It’s just irresponsible, it doesn’t make sense what they have done here while we have people dying all over the world,” McSally told Fox Business.

Trump echoes similar criticism of the UN agency, writing on Twitter on April 7 that the WHO “was a complete failure” and issued “wrong recommendations” for countries to keep their borders open.

WHO told Newsweek that “there were no comments” on Trump’s tweet.

The American outbreak is expected to peak in April. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said returning to “normal” life depends on the virus. Cases and trends in hospitalization signaled to Fauci that the country might be heading for a leveling curve, but said people should be prepared to suppress the virus if “they start trying and raise their ugly heads.”