More time is needed before the U.S., Canada border opens: PM Trudeau

OTTAWA –

Canada is still a long way from clearing the border with the U.S., said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as the country has written its worst day of existence so far.

Trudeau said there is “a significant period of time left before we can talk about reducing these restrictions,” while reiterating there is a strong and close relationship with the U.S. in their response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump suggested a possible solution sooner than later at the border, saying “Canada is doing well.”

“Our relationship with Canada is very good – we will talk about that. Canada has done well, we are doing well,” the president said during a news briefing in Washington. – so we’ll see. “

Trump unveiled a three-step plan on Thursday for the reopening of the U.S market that includes guidance on less-contaminated areas and tight measures in difficult areas. U.S. officials have confirmed that some of the body fluctuations will need to be controlled until 2020.

It has been nearly a month since the two countries discussed their 30-day agreement that exempts trade and business, including key health workers such as those nurses who work and work on both sides of the border. That agreement will expire at the end of the day.

Thursday marked Canada’s worst day since the outbreak, with 1,727 new cases and 185 deaths. In all, 1,195 people in Canada died from COVID-19 and 30,106 were infected, with 9,729 returning.

CTV News sources say Canada is ready to keep the current plans for at least another few weeks.

Ahead of Trudeau’s address on Thursday morning, the prime minister joined calls with his G7 to discuss the international response to the spread.

“We are all committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economy recover after this crisis.”, Said Trudeau.

Trudeau said his group had discussions with the White House “all the time” about the two countries getting together and getting close to each other, but this time the talks did not include a deal. border restrictions.

Vice President Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that a decision on when to lift the ban would not be made by the U.S.

“The decision on Canada’s borders is taken by Canadians, stopped completely. When it comes to resolving the border restrictions on everything our government will only do when appropriate and when there is no danger to health and safety of Canadians. “

When asked about the exchange, Ontario Premier Doug Ford – who spoke out against the Trump administration when they called for a 3M power plant to ban N95 exports to Canada, said the decision was later made. repeal – that the leader should have more confidence in his response.

Ford said Thursday that “Trudeau should speak immediately. Until we have the following, we must have our borders closed.”

The NAFTA Advisory Board has been advising regularly to discuss boundary issues related to COVID-19. Rona Ambrose, a member of the council and chairman of one of the leaders of the Security Council, told a conference in CTV’s power play on Thursday that Canada should “disrespect” the United States. high requested by Trump, he was comforted by the government’s response The.

“We are a national king and we want decisions around border restrictions being settled in our own interest, and I’m sure there is a lot of talk going on. behind the issue with the US to make sure that that is happening as staggered, measured, and reasonable. “

With information from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca’s Graham Slaughter

