More visitors arrived Friday, pushing Hawaii’s tourist count to about 3,700 since the quarantine

Beachgoers linger near the boat ramp at Kailua Beach.

At the time of last April, Hawaii tourism would have thundered toward 900,000 visitors.

But Hawaii tourism has collapsed since COVID-19 began to spread and the state implemented emergency orders designed to collapse tourists to maintain local services.

As of Friday, only 3,762 visitors, representing a mix of leisure and essential travelers, have entered the state over the last 30 days.

Hawaii Tourism officials reported today that 467 trans-Pacific passengers arrived Friday, including 118 visitors and 155 residents. The county also included 92 aircraft crew members, 45 transportation passengers who captured other flights and 57 new resident intentions for Oahu.

Hawaii residents were the largest category comprising 33% of the total. Visitors, who made up 25% of the traffic, included everyone with an ID from the state that plans to leave Hawaii after a period of time. Intended people are people with non-state IDs who say they intend to stay here. Intended resident categories may include military personnel, college students, those moving to Hawaii to live with their families, and the homeless.

March 26, Hawaii became the first state in the country to implement a mandatory 14-day auto-quarantine order for incoming travelers, which was extended to interisland travelers on April 1st.

In the 30 days since the quarantine began, visitors by air have averaged about 125 per day.

In April 2019, 856,250 visitors arrived in Hawaii.

