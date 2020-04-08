More visitors continue to arrive in Hawaii by air

A total of 654 passengers arrived by air in Hawaii on Tuesday on 20 flights, according to the latest update from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

In total, 160 were visitors, 239 were residents, and 73 were intended residents. Another 131 were crew, and 51 were in transportation. The numbers do not include inland travel.

The numbers continue to rise, given that 583 arrived by air on Monday, including 133 visitors.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Office of Visitors and Convention, which markets Hawaii for United States travelers, is urging their publications not to promote travel to Hawaii. HVCB President and CEO John Monahan made the request in a letter sent Monday to 130 major Hawaii publications, publishers and freelancers, along with about 40 publications in travel and meeting markets, conventions and incentives. .

A mandatory, 14-day self-quarantine is required for all passengers arriving from the state of Hawaii, which went into effect on March 26, as well as from Entereland, beginning April 1.

Of the 654 passengers who arrived on Tuesday, 508 went to Oahu, 79 to Kona on the island of Hawaii, 49 to Maui and 18 to Lihue, Kauai.

During the same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.