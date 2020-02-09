More wild weather for crowded conditions

Water-supplied parts of NSW are suffering from the worst flooding in years. Heavy rains and harmful winds are likely to hit the state again.

The communities along the Hawkesbury and Georges rivers must evacuate before the floods peak in decades.

In the early morning hours of Monday, heavy floods flooded Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney, the NSW State Emergency Service said.

Residents of the Sydney suburb in Narrabeen were ordered to vacate their homes after the streets were completely flooded by heavy rainfall. (9News – Lucy Lowe)

There are concerns that the Georges River in Milperra could reach levels above the 1988 flood.

Residents near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney were also asked to leave the area. The flooding in this area is likely to be worse than the 2016 flood disaster.

The Bureau of Meteorology says storms are forecast again today. Heavy rains, strong winds and harmful surf along the entire coast of the state are possible.

Heavy rain could potentially cause lethal flash floods in Sydney, Illawarra and the central plateaus, the office warned.

NSW Maritime CEO Mark Hutchings said boaters need to be extremely careful today.

Even more rain is expected today on the east coast. (9Nachrichten)

“Strong and harmful winds have caused power cuts across the state and are a threat to moored ships,” said Hutchings.

“Winds can cause ships to disengage from their mooring line, rain can fill the bilges, and debris can tangle the mooring lines, cause damage, and pose a risk to safe navigation.”

Utilities are pushing to restore power in crowded regions. More than 100,000 customers once had no electricity last night.

The weather has significantly disrupted public transport in Sydney, while the dried up dams have risen to their highest level in years.