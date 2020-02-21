[morgan-stanley-to-get-$375-million-termination-cost-if-e*trade-walks-absent-from-offer]



People just take pics by the Morgan Stanley building in Occasions Square in New York Town, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley will obtain a $375 million break up fee if E*Trade Economic Corp walks away from its $13 billion offer for the discounted brokerage, the U.S. bank stated on Friday.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley entered into a deal to buy E*Trade, the major acquisition by a big Wall Avenue lender due to the fact the 2007-2009 fiscal disaster.

E*Trade has been the matter of M&A speculation for some time, in particular right after Charles Schwab Corp reported it would acquire TD Ameritrade Holding Corp very last calendar year.

If Morgan Stanley terminates the deal owing to antitrust concerns, E*Trade would obtain $525 million, Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory submitting https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/knowledge/895421/000095010320003111/dp121716_8k.htm.

The lender expects to comprehensive the deal by the fourth quarter, and executives expressed self esteem that it would satisfy regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru Modifying by Shailesh Kuber)