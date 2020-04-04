Mormons hold mob-less conferences due to coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY >> Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sat 6 feet apart in an empty room as the faith held its signature conference today in keeping with the distance social policies that provided a reminder of how global coronavirus the. the pandemic affected religious practices.

Speech that largely commemorates the 200th anniversary of the events of the church’s creation by founder Joseph Smith was performed in a small auditorium in Salt Lake City and livestreamed to members around the world. It was the first crowd-less trust in the faith since World War II, when restrictions during the war tour were in place.

Normally, top leaders sit side-by-side on the stage with the well-known religious choir behind them and some 20,000 people attending each of the five sessions over two days at a cavernous conference center. No chorus this weekend. Fewer than 10 people in the room, said Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Nelson acknowledged the strange circumstances and the greatest impact COVID-19 will have on the world during his opening speech. Faith known widely as the Mormon Church has closed its temples and churches, bringing thousands of missionaries home.

Nelson said the pandemic is one of life’s trials along with accidents, natural disasters and unexpected personal lies.

“Though today’s restrictions are related to a virulence virus, personal trials in life stretch far beyond this pandemic,” Nelson said. “How can we endure such trials? The Lord told us that ‘if we are ready, we will not be afraid.’ Of course, we can store our own reserves of food, water, and savings. But equally important is our need to fill our personal spiritual storehouse with faith, truth, and testimony. “

He said the empty auditorium and seating arrangements have made good “global citizens” and prevented the spread of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause serious symptoms such as pneumonia.

Nelson is 95, his first counselor Dallin H. Oaks is 87, and his second counselor is Henry B. Eyring, 86.

Leaders from the Utah-based faith use the conference to provide spiritual guidance, underline the key beliefs of the religion and, sometimes, announce new initiatives or policies.

Each April, the church also releases a statistical report. Figures revealed today showed church membership grew by nearly 16.6 million worldwide in 2019 – a 1.5% increase from 2018. It marked the first time membership has increased since 2012, church figures show.

The number of new births among church families continues to decline, however, with the 94,000 births in 2019 representing a nearly 8% decline from the previous year. It was the fifth consecutive year that their births declined because Latter-day Saints parents have smaller families than others in society.

That mirrors a steady decline in Utah’s birth rate, which dropped to 2.03 per family in 2018, the most recent statistics available from the National Center for Health Statistics. Utah’s birth rate was 4.3 in 1960. Church members make up about one-third of the state’s 3.2 million residents.

The theme of this conference is celebrating the moment in 1820 when Smith, then an adolescent, says he had a vision of God and Jesus Christ in the woods of upstate New York that led to the formation of the church 10 years later. The church teaches its members that Smith receives help from God to translate the engraved and engraved gold plates of ancient Egyptians to create the signature scripture of the religion, the Book of Mormon.

Church leader M. Russell Ballard spoke of why Smith went to the woods that day seeking spiritual guidance.

“Joseph realized that the Bible did not have all the answers to life’s questions; instead, he taught men and women how to get answers to their questions by directly communicating with God in prayer, ”said Ballard, a member of a large government panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Ballard told members looking at 33 languages ​​that Smith emerged from the woods ready to begin his preparation to become a prophet of God. The faith believes that the presidents of the church are prophets, as Abraham, Moses, and Isiah were, and they received ongoing revelation from God.

Eyring referred to the special place Smith holds in the religion, saying: “He asked a child’s faith to do what the Lord would do. His answer changed the history of the world. “

Critics have long questioned Smith’s view of his vision and his history in the gold plates. Leader Neil L. Anderson addressed these criticisms by telling members that Smith never hesitated despite facing “opposition, persecution, harassment, threats, and brutal attacks” before eventually being killed in 1844 along with his brother in Carthage, Illinois.

“He proceeded boldly to testify in his’ First Vision,” said Anderson, a member of the College of Twelve. “The experiences were real, and he never forgot or denied them, slowly confirming his testimony as he moved to Carthage.”