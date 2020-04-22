Morning Bell with Jim Cramer: buy Tesla before earnings?

The stock market yesterday fell after the oil price turned negative in the afternoon and dropped the Dow Jones by nearly 600 points. Jim Cramer shared in his evening column that oil is not really worthless and Amazon AMZN is not the only retailer that will survive, but we are in a confused market thanks to COVID-19.

Cramer spoke yesterday with Katherine Ross of TheStreet about the latest news in the StreetLightning stock market. Plus, as a bonus for our readers, you get highlights from Cramer Real Money’s premium service.

Tesla: is it time to buy shares now?

Tesla (TSLA) – Get Report reports next week’s earnings and investors are wondering if the automaker could handle the turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic or if it’s time to buy the stock.

Cramer believes that the time has come to buy Tesla and to know why he thinks you should do the title before their earnings report.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: buy or sell?

Cramer always recommends a good speculative stock, especially when you are young and Inovio (NOT ME) – Get Report is a speculative department store to own. They are one of two companies in human testing for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s one of the top 10 titles traded on Robinhood and now may be the time to listen because Cramer thinks this might be a good speculative title to own.

Boeing: buy or sell?

Is Boeing a good supply to own during this market turmoil? Despite all travel restrictions and recent airline manufacturing problems, Cramer believes that Boeing (BA) – Get Report could be a good buy for millennial investors in this market.

Find out why owning Boeing shares could be a wise decision for young investors with the stock down 57%. Cramer also shared 10 millennials of stock that he should own.

How to understand oil

What is the difference between WTI crude oil and Brent crude and what should you use if you are not familiar with raw materials? The WTI is easier to understand because it is the American market price. Brent is produced in the North Sea and is marketed internationally.

In any other business, if you saw the drop in demand, you would earn less, but what did the oil producers do while COVID-19 prevented people from driving, flying and leaving home? Find out how to understand the oil market with Cramer.

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

