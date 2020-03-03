[Morning Joe Hails Chris Matthews’ Just after Abrupt Exit, Laments ‘So-Named Terminate Culture’]

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski addressed the abrupt ouster of Chris Matthews on Morning Joe Tuesday, hailing the MSNBC veteran’s career and lamenting the “cancel culture” that prompted its end.

“He was a former Capitol Hill cop who generally wore his coronary heart on his sleeve,” Scarborough mentioned. “And by way of the years, it sometimes got Tip’s go-to guy in hassle. But you know what? It also manufactured Chris Matthews a beloved determine, and built his present Hardball a political institution.”

Matthews disclosed he was leaving the network after additional than two many years on his display Monday night time. The shock announcement, coming immediately after a 7 days of bad headlines for the host, surprised his colleagues at MSNBC and left his temporary replacement, Steve Kornacki, practically speechless.

Scarborough wrote on Twitter that the departure of the longtime Hardball host moved him to tears, and he spoke with Kornacki on Tuesday early morning about the information.

“Chris gave us his all every single night, and which is why we had been wiping tears from our eyes final evening. And why we’re heading to overlook him terribly tonight and each night time when 7 rolls all over,” Scarborough claimed. “Thank you, Chris, for all you’ve done, and Steve Kornacki at the major board, thank you for what you mentioned about Chris very last evening.”

Brzezinski alluded to the allegations of sexual harassment towards Matthews in her commentary on his departure.

“As a woman, I want to say this, I loved functioning with Chris Matthews,” Brzezinski stated. “I actually liked being his colleague. And I definitely, I recognize the essential alterations all-around this so-called cancel culture. They are essential, they are really hard, they’re distressing, and in quite a few situations they are necessary.”

“I do ponder at this point, although, as we go forward and we glance at this and what occurred right here, if there may be a better way for all of us in the long term. Where by we work through this and get to a superior put. For now, I’ll just say I’ll miss him each evening at 7 P.M., but I remain his pal,” she added.

Watch previously mentioned, by way of MSNBC.