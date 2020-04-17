Morning Joe Mocks Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil on Fox News

Joe’s breakfast set targets Fox News medical experts and strongly recommends booking Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil they offered irresponsible mockery for the right advice.

For the past 24 hours, the two TV doctors have been making bizarre comments about the frequency of coronavirus in the balance of public health risk caused by the spread of Covid-19 and the urgent need to reopen a suddenly reserved economy. Dr. Oz said in an article that opening schools would only increase the mortality rate by 2 to 3 percent, which was widely interpreted in a way that Oz later explained was not intended to be an apology video. And Dr. Phil made the claim that most people “died in car accidents.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough scoffs at seemingly super-medical experts, saying: “The party of life is suddenly good with a very high mortality rate. I guess it hinders, you know – caring for people’s health prevents the bottom line. “

But it was Willie Geist who made the matter clearer. “It simply came to our notice then. “Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil both have performances with millions of viewers.” “Fox News, these programs obviously have a very high score. Millions of viewers. So when these eminent doctors go on TV and say these things, a lot of people listen. This is reflected, incidentally, in the vote, which shows who is taking it seriously and who is not. “

“That’s why we’re trying to have this show and bring to our audience real doctors who specialize in these things,” he said, comparing them to doctors appearing on Fox News. “Experts and public health officials, epidemiologists, who know exactly what they’re talking about, and aren’t there to play in an audience. Not there for TV ratings. “

Watch above via MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)