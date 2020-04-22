Morrison, Mussman host digital COVID-19 city hall

Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison and State Rep. Michelle Mussman will host a COVID-19 digital town hall at midday Friday to talk about the county and state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the methods available to people and companies.

The assembly will be are living streamed on their Fb internet pages and at bit.ly/2VppIC1. People can post queries beforehand to District15@cookcountyil.gov.

















































Morrison’s 15th District features the townships of Barrington, Elk Grove, Hanover and Schaumburg and sections of Palatine and Wheeling townships. Mussman’s 56th District includes parts of Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Roselle, Rolling Meadows and Palatine.















































