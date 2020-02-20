[morrissey-announces-summer-time-las-vegas-residency]

Morrissey has declared that he will be embarking on a Las Vegas residency this coming summertime.

The Smiths frontman shared the news on his Facebook web page earlier right now (February 20), saying that he will accomplish a string of displays in June and July at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Executing 5 dates in total, Morrissey will play at the famous Vegas venue on June 26 and 27, as very well as July 1, 3 and four.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10am. Obtain out much more in this article.

Very last month, Morrissey debuted ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’, the most current observe from his 13th solo album.

The new providing from The Smiths legend’s forthcoming report ‘I Am Not A Puppy On A Chain‘ hears him clearly show off his sombre facet as he laments the state of the environment.

“Did you see the nerve gas? Youngsters crying/ Did you see the sad loaded, searching down, shooting down elephants and lions?” he croons on the new track.

Meanwhile, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has responded to the criticism he earlier confronted soon after functioning with Morrissey.

The Green Day frontman teamed up with the Smiths icon in 2019 on a protect of The Fifth Dimension’s ‘Wedding Bell Blues’, which appeared on Morrissey’s addresses album, ‘California Son‘.