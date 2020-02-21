[morrissey-shares-synth-driven-new-song-‘knockabout-world’]

Morrissey has shared another track from his forthcoming new solo album ‘I Am Not A Doggy On A Chain‘.

Titled ‘Knockabout World’, the synth-pushed track is the 3rd to be taken from the Smiths frontman’s 13th solo album, following ‘Love Is On Its Way Out’ and ‘Bobby, Really do not You Feel They Know?’

It will come in advance of the launch of Morrissey’s LP on March 20, which marks the artist’s most up-to-date collaboration with producer Joe Chicharelli. The LP was recorded for the duration of periods at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, France, and Hollywood’s Sunset Sound.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z5FXSiBJnfE?feature=oembed" title="Morrissey - Knockabout World (Official Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

Producer Chicarelli recently declared the upcoming album as Morrissey’s “boldest and most adventurous” yet.

“He has pushed the boundaries but once again – the two musically and lyrically,” he stated. “And when once more proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his very own category. In fact, no 1 can be Morrissey but… Morrissey!”

Morrissey a short while ago verified details of two British isles reside dates, though he will also embark on a Las Vegas residency this summer time.

Undertaking 5 dates in complete, Morrissey will engage in at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 26 and 27, as well as July one, three and four.

Tickets are on sale from right now (February 21), and you can uncover them here.