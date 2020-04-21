Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Clip: Sonya Blade in Motion

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge clip Sees Sonya Blade In Motion

Warner Bros. Dwelling Leisure has debuted a new clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, the initially animated adaptation of the hit online video recreation franchise, that demonstrates Sonya Blade in action in opposition to the elusive Reptile. The clip can be considered in the participant beneath!

Dependent on the around the world strike recreation made by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the the moment-in-a-generation tournament among the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competitiveness that will in the long run identify the fate of Earth and all its citizens.

Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, will have to acquire the best fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the struggle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!

Scorpion’s Revenge stars Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

The movie is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham) and is prepared by Jeremy Adams (Teenager Titans Go! Vs. Teenager Titans, Supernatural) and is obtainable for invest in on electronic platforms now although also established to hit shelves on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday!

