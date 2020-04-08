`` Mortgage patience '' and everything you need to know to skip mortgage payments during a coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

Yet another feature of the federal coronavirus stimulus package is struggling to function as intended.

This time it is the provisions of the Coronavirus Assistance, Relief, and Economic Security [CARES] Act on Mortgage Tolerance. While the bill sought to reduce the financial burden on homeowners by providing flexibility in mortgage payments, so far it has been plagued by the whims and confusion between lenders and borrowers.

Clearly, the idea of ​​delaying mortgage payments during these financially difficult times has proven very popular. The demand for tolerance has escalated dramatically in recent weeks. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, requests increased 1,270% between the weeks of March 2 and 16, and another 1,896% between the weeks of March 16 and March 30 . Went up.

In the coming weeks and months, as more homeowners need help, here’s what you need to know about the CARS mortgage enforcement measures:

What is mortgage patience?

Perseverance is an agreement between a mortgage lender and a borrower / homeowner to suspend or reduce mortgage payments for a period of time without risking the borrower defaulting on the loan. Patience is not forgiveness. Borrowers are expected to repay future delays or reduced payments.

Who is subject to mortgage tolerance?

Homeowners who are usually dealing with financial difficulties can apply for patience with mortgage lenders. Under the CARES Act, homeowners with federal mortgages facing financial difficulties due to a coronavirus pandemic have the right to demand tolerance.

In addition, the CARES Act imposes a temporary suspension on federal mortgage foreclosure for a 60-day period beginning March 18 [until May 17]. Foreclosure proceedings held before the bill was passed will not be exempt from the moratorium.

How long will mortgage patience last?

Under the CARES Act, eligible homeowners can request a patience period of up to 180 days, or about six months. In addition, they have the right to request one extension for an additional 180 days of patience.

How do I apply for mortgage tolerance?

The Consumer Financial Protection Agency [CFPB] recommends that you call your mortgage servicer over the phone to request for tolerance, but note that it can be “time-consuming” to make a call. I accept. Once the homeowner has reached the representative, the homeowner must be prepared to explain why he or she cannot make the payment and to elaborate on the financial situation.

What if I don’t have a federally supported mortgage?

The majority of US mortgages are supported by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or other government agencies. But if your mortgage isn’t, the CFPB suggests contacting your servicer anyway—regulators are encouraging financial institutions to work with borrowers who need patience to find a solution In addition, some states may have their own mortgage rescue options other than those provided by the CARES Act.

Which banks offer mortgage tolerance?

Financial institutions that provide homeowners with federally supported mortgages must participate in the mortgage and foreclosure provisions of the CARES Act.

Are there any fees related to mortgage patience?

No. Under the CARS Act, homeowners who are entitled to mortgage tolerance are not subject to additional fees, fines, or interest beyond normal bills.

Does Mortgage Patience Affect Your Credit Score?

No. If allowed under the CARS Act, servicers are prohibited from reporting late or unpaid payments that could affect borrower credit.

How do I repay the unbearable amount I owe?

This is an area that has caused considerable confusion so far. At the end of the patience period, the lender appears to be demanding a different repayment plan from the borrower. Some homeowners are reportedly being asked to repay lump sums in bulk instead of changing monthly payments or processing suspended payments until the end of the loan .

As noted by some observers, the CARES Act does not provide guidelines on how lenders are expected to repay debts owed after the end of their patience period. As a result, homeowners must be aware of the servicer’s stance on the issue.

You need to read more Fortune personal finance coverage:

-What to do if you can’t pay this month

-Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Stimulation Check

—5 Things You Need to Know About the Unemployment Benefits of the COVID-19 Stimulus Package

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

-What you need to know about the new 401 [k] penalty-free drawer

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] Mortgage Postponement