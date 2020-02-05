Mortiis: 10 albums that have changed my life

When it comes to buying records, Mortiis describes himself as “a danger to myself.” The dungeon synth pioneer is an unabashed nerd when it comes to buying rare vinyl.

“I think most of the money I spent on something is 1500 euros, that was for a dark green, olive-colored vinyl version of Venom’s Black Metal,” says the man born Håvard Ellefsen. “Some of these bootlegs are so rare that without Discogs or Facebook groups, most of us would not have a chance to find them.”

Mortiis, of course, grew to shame as an original bass player with black metal linchpin Emperor in the early 90s before he left for a prosthetically improved solo career.

His sound has shifted from the humid atmosphere of early albums such as Født til å Herske to the louder industrial influence of later albums such as 2004 The Grudge and 2016 The Great Deceiver.

“These albums that I have chosen are not necessarily my favorites,” he says of the records that have kept his life. “They must have had a certain meaning for me at some point.”

Tangerine Dream – Hyperborea (1983)

“This is the first Tangerine Dream album I have heard. It is not necessarily my favorite period of them, but it is what brought me into them. Their early things were really soundscape-y, much more experimental, but started here they get a bit more atmospheric, futuristic.

“They started putting all these melodies and hooks into their music, which I like because I have always been a precursor to a good melody.”

Nine Inch Nails – The Fragile (1999)

“This record meant a lot to me and many other people. I heard it when I was very doubtful about what I was doing – I was on this fork in my life, where I wasn’t sure if I would go to self-destructing mode and give nowhere and stop music, or if I would try something completely different with my own music and feel good about myself.

“I actually got it from (then-NIN multi-instrumentalist) Danny Lohner, and I’ve probably listened to it a hundred times, just to analyze all the things that happened on it. It was a great album to hear, but at the same time it realized that I would never be so good. “

Enigma – Le Roi Est Mort, Vive Le Roi! (1996)

“They were German, a kind of new age-y pop group. They were the masters in layered sound and making it sound like nothing you had heard before. This was their third album – it’s incredibly dense, but also poppy and atmospheric and mysterious .

“There are all these choirs and layers of reverb, but below that you have really good numbers, and that pushes Enigma to me.”

Venom – Welcome To Hell (1981)

“I love Black Metal, I love At War With Satan, and I also love Possessed. But this has better songs than any other album they did. It has this bad Motörhead vibe – it’s bad and grim as fuck They just don’t realize they are making an album!

“What inspired Emperor about Venom was not so much the music, but the whole atmosphere – they were exaggerated and cared nothing. And the lyrics of Cronos were fantastic – he was always about ten levels about someone else. He was the Jim Morrison of black metal. “

W.A.S.P – W.A.S.P (1984)

“I was ten years old when it first came out. I had been listening to Kiss since I was four years old. My brother, who was two years younger than me and never had an interest in music, got it on tape for Christmas. I thought, “Wow, what are my parents going to get me?” So I opened my gift and it was damn Huey Lewis and the news. It’s like, “You don’t even know me, do you?” “

“I still think it’s one of the best debut albums ever. School Daze, LOVE Machine, I Wanna Be Somebody – man, all that stuff is great. The live show overshadowed everything else, but Blackie Lawless is a great songwriter. (WASPs Single from 1985) Wild Child recently came on the radio in the car and I thought, “Guy, this guy is great!” “

Pentagram – Pentagram (1985)

“Pentagram has a very confusing biography – they have existed in different configurations since the early 1970s, and they have separated and reformed more than once. This was the most catchy, vague, well-written doom metal album since (Black Sabbath’s Master of Reality.

“Bobby Liebling has this really distinctive voice – you’re not going to confuse him for anyone. And how he stayed alive, I don’t understand. Iggy Pop has nothing about him. There is a documentary about him (Last Days”) Here – look only two seconds to his face. That is the face of crack. “

Iggy And The Stooges – Raw Power (1973)

“Speaking of Iggy. I discovered it in the mid-90s, when you could still walk into a record store and find good things and cost more than five. I became a little more horizontal in my musical taste, and I was digging deeper to see when it started.

“David Bowie produced Raw Power, and I’m not going to say it sounds great, but it sounds great – it’s heavy and aggressive, and Iggy has the energy of 10 adult men in one small body. Three years in a row, I’d like it play at every after-party that I had. “

Ministry – Psalm 69: The Way to Success and the Way to Sug Eggs (1992)

“I was really torn between The Mind Is A Terrible Thing to Taste and Psalm 69, but in terms of what inspired me the most, it’s probably this one. I get an incredible amount of inspiration from it.

“I definitely wanted to be a little Ministry-like on Scalding The Burnt, which is on (The 2016) The Great Deceiver. It has things like Jesus Built My Hotrod – it’s a bit more a metal plate. That doesn’t mean it’s better , it just means that I tried to tear it more. “

Skinny Puppy – Too Dark Park (1990)

“They are an early industrial band and the inspired shitload of bands. Too Dark Park says it all in the title – it’s one of their dark records. There’s fantastic rhythmic synthesizer programming going on there, mixed with some organic sounds.

“I thought it was absolutely fantastic. I listened to that a lot in the mid-90s. I damnedly analyzed it when I (2001’s) made The Gell Of Rain. Of course I failed completely, because it doesn’t sound like Skinny Puppy. “

Angel Witch – Angel Witch (1980)

This is the album that almost introduced me to the first wave of British Heavy Metal. It is an album with this fantastic melodic content. They were brilliant players for a band that only existed for a few years. There is no number on it that is not really powerful.

I only really discovered that scene when I lived in Sweden in the 90s and I started hanging out with these older boys who had been buying records since the early 1980s. They introduced me to things like Angel Witch and Demon, and then you discover all these cool, obscure bands such as Bashful Alley and Traitor’s Gates – all these kids from weird villages in England who made a single and then parted.

“Then the gates open and you see that between 1979 and 1982 about 4000 centimeters were released that are impossible to find. It is as if this whole new universe is being opened. A very expensive universe if you collect records.

Mortiis’ newest album Spirit of rebellion – a reinterpreted 2-track extension and continuation of the 1994 Era I classic Ånden som Gjorde Opprør – is now available on CD, Vinyl and digital format via Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions.