[moscow-rounds-up-stray-animals,-kills-rats-more-than-coronavirus-fears]

February 27, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow authorities are rounding up stray animals and exterminating rats as a precaution from the new coronavirus, actions that animal rights campaigners decried as cruel and scientifically groundless.

Russia has imposed an array of measures to end the virus gaining a foothold in Russia, ranging from constraints on flights to China and South Korea to visa curbs for Iranian and Chinese citizens.

“We are now carrying out a substantial-scale advanced (of measures) for the complete deratization of the city, catching wild animals, strays,” Elena Andreeva, the Moscow head of the Rospotrepnadzor shopper well being watchdog, was quoted as stating by the RIA news company.

She did not reveal the reasoning for the moves but mentioned they had been section of measures to avert the distribute of the coronavirus.

Hundreds of men and women have been quarantined across Russia and authorities in Moscow have carried out raids on prospective carriers of the virus and used facial recognition technological innovation to enforce quarantine steps.

Barking News, a Russian media outlet that covers news about animals, decried the action versus stray dogs and cats as “stupid, unscientific and simply cruel”.

It cited a Moscow-centered virologist, Nikolai Nikitin, as saying there was no evidence stray canines and cats could agreement the new coronavirus or subsequently transmit it to persons.

Moscow made use of to have a large population of stray canines and cats, but they have grow to be a rare sight in central Moscow even though packs of stray canines are in some cases witnessed outside the house the middle. Stray cats are much more typical.

3 Russian nationals are getting procedure in Russia after they contracted the coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan and have been subsequently repatriated, authorities have said.

Just before that, two Chinese nationals have been hospitalized in Russia with the virus, but they have given that recovered and been discharged.

