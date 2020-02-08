Moses Sumney shares the new experimental track “Cut Me”

Moses Sumney has shared a new track from part one of his upcoming new album. You can listen to ‘Cut Me’ below.

The first part of Sumney’s album “græ” will be released on Jagjaguwar Records on February 21st and will include the previously released tracks “Virile”, “Polly” and “Conveyor”.

The second part of the album follows on May 15th. You can listen to the new song “Cut Me” below.

‘Græ’ tracklist

part One

1. Insula

2. Cut me

3. In bloom

4. Virile

5. Sponsors

6. Boxing

7. Gagarin

8. Jill / Jack

9. Color

10. also and and and

11. Neither

12. Polly

Second part

13. Two dogs

14. Spectators

15. I in 20 years

16. Keeps me alive

17. Lucky Me

18. and so I come to isolation

19. Bless me

20. Before you go

The song’s release coincides with the announcement that Sumney will be returning to the Los Angeles Bootley Theater later this month – the venue where he first performed.

The residence will examine ideas behind its upcoming album “græ” and “the spectrum of shades of gray in terms of color, shift, space and marginal identity”.

The residence will run from February 13th to March 4th and Sumney will give a free performance every Wednesday evening.

You can buy tickets for the event here.