Most current coronavirus information for April 9, 2020: Live updates

Illinois unemployment statements proceed to climb

With a startling 6.6 million people trying to find jobless advantages previous 7 days, the United States has arrived at a grim landmark: Approximately just one in 10 staff have dropped their work in just the earlier a few weeks.

In Illinois, 200,940 folks filed for unemployment gains in the week ended April 4. That’s up from 178,421 promises a 7 days earlier, the Labor Section reported.

The figures collectively represent the greatest and speediest string of task losses in data courting to 1948. They paint a picture of a career current market that is promptly unraveling as firms have shut down throughout the region simply because of the coronavirus outbreak. Far more than 20 million American could get rid of employment this thirty day period.

6:49 a.m. Chicago firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

A Chicago firefighter died Tuesday evening after a battle with the coronavirus, in accordance to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

“CFD has misplaced a person of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a very pleased member of CFD Truck Business 25 passed away this night,” office spokesman Larry Langford tweeted Tuesday.

Araujo, 49, joined the hearth office in October 2003 and used most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Motor 102 in Rogers Park on the North Aspect, Langford said. He is the initial member of the fireplace office to die of the virus.

“This tragic reduction underscores the seriousness that we face as a town and a nation,” Langford stated. “CFD members set by themselves in harm’s way with no hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every single particular person they experience in the course of an emergency situation.”

6:18 a.m. 150 conditions of coronavirus uncovered in 20 Lake County nursing households

At least 150 conditions of the coronavirus have been verified in 20 nursing houses throughout north suburban Lake County.

Each individual of the 20 long-phrase care amenities has at minimum two instances of COVID-19, Lake County well being officers said, although they did not name the amenities. Officials could not be achieved for even further facts Thursday early morning.

The variety of Lake County nursing households with good circumstances of COVID-19 has practically doubled considering that past 7 days, when 11 facilities housed 62 scenarios.

As of Wednesday, 1,044 cases of the coronavirus experienced been documented in Lake County, with 23 deaths, wellbeing officials said.

6:40 a.m. ‘Your instinct is to run to the patient’ — but you simply cannot

The COVID-19 pandemic is not using position in a vacuum. Vehicle incidents and gunshots and burns and falls and coronary heart assaults and strokes continue to occur, and those people, too, are rushed to Degree One particular trauma centers these kinds of as Mount Sinai Healthcare facility, the place every single client who rolls in have to be handled as if they have COVID-19.

“Your instinct is to run to the patient,” claimed ER nurse Kimberly Lipetzky, who experienced just dealt with a person who had fallen 20 feet off a roof. As professional medical staff tended to him, they found he had been unwell for a 7 days, in all probability with COVID-19, so “then you have this added level.”

What does that additional stage signify? If you have on PPE — private protective devices — to see a COVID-19 affected person, you 1st will have to strip off the robe and gloves and booties and hairnets and mask in advance of observing the future affected individual, or chance infecting somebody who may not have the lethal ailment. And if you’re not suited up and a COVID individual abruptly will get into problems, you have put on all that PPE — and rapid.

“Someone is in respiratory distress. You have obtained to go immediately,” mentioned Lipetzky. “Got to goggle and gown and hair include. It is a ton.”

Neil Steinberg has extra from within Mount Sinai Healthcare facility.