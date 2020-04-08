Most current coronavirus news for April 8, 2020: Are living updates

The latest

Chicago family members put together for virtual Passover seders Wednesday

Around the world on Wednesday evening, Jews at Passover seders will ask the standard concern, “Why is this night different from all other nights?” The remedy on this coronavirus pandemic Passover, with every person on lockdown, is that Jews are marking the exodus of the children of Israel from Egypt in new ways.

“Try to get pleasure from the blessings of the getaway, despite the tricky circumstances, remaining mindful that just like the Israelites in the wilderness, we really do not know how very long this will last,” mentioned Rabbi Michael Weinberg of Temple Beth Israel in Skokie.

The stay-at-home edict hit just as I was wrapping up masking the March 17 Illinois most important in this article, so I never ever designed it back again to Washington. Proper now, the Solar-Instances Washington Bureau is the eating room table in the home of my sister, Neesa, in Highland Park, wherever I am being put for now as this COVID-19 disaster unfolds.

We’re executing Zoom seders this 12 months. We have been invited to a number of: my friends in Washington my sister’s pals in Highland Park, and, of program, we will fall by the family members seder hosted by cousins Myron and Carol Taxman in Boynton Beach front, Florida. We are most likely to Zoom into many, with iPads, iPhones and laptops set on the desk alongside with the standard seder plate.

8:58 a.m. More car coverage firms are giving refunds as Illinois’ streets vacant

Geico is minimizing auto and motorbike insurance policy rates by 15%, turning into the latest service provider to consider into account decreased driving due to the fact of the pandemic.

Customers will get a credit score when their guidelines renew between April 8 and Oct. 7, Geico explained Tuesday. It said the credit history also will utilize to new procedures offered through that period of time.

The common credit score must be about $150 per auto coverage and $30 for each bike plan, Geico claimed. The corporation estimated its complete amount credited would be $2.5 billion.

On Monday, Allstate and American Family introduced lowered premiums for car procedures. Recent information from the targeted visitors analytics agency INRIX shows miles driven in the Chicago space are down about 50% from in advance of the pandemic.

7:50 a.m. The figures that explain to the story: Our coronavirus data tracking

As the state, country and globe contends with the exponential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, our newsroom is committed to telling the human tales behind the world-wide crisis — but we also identify that battling a pandemic is, in lots of techniques, a figures match.

On our Coronavirus Information webpage, you will locate a selection of graphs, charts and maps tracing the spread of the virus, tracking exam final results and plotting the impression on personal counties. Check again daily for updated totals.

Is there a facts established we’re lacking that would aid advise your knowledge of the coronavirus and its unfold? Ship us a take note at audience@suntimes.com, and we’ll examine.

6:41 a.m. Health and fitness care personnel describe troubles of doing work in necessary PPE

All those N95 masks damage.

To do the job, they will have to be worn restricted. In 20 minutes, the straps pinch your ears and the mask starts off digging into your nose.

The masks require a restricted seal to keep the coronavirus out. Health professionals and nurses at Mount Sinai Healthcare facility test their masks by looking through aloud when saccharine is sprayed in their faces. If they flavor sweetness by way of the mask, they’re useless — or they could be, if that mist were coronavirus droplets rather. Stubble on adult men can also throw off a mask’s match.

Include goggles and gloves and hairnets and protecting body coverings, then begin dealing with a affected individual.

”It gets sizzling, it will get a tiny claustrophobic,” mentioned Kimberly Lipetzky, a nurse at Mount Sinai. “I had a few codes, carrying out CPR in whole gear. Your goggles fog, and you’re striving to navigate this scenario even though of course accomplishing at peak potential.”

”After an hour it begins finding truly unpleasant,” claimed nurse Adam Garrison. “It feels like the bridge of your nose is going to disintegrate.”

5:34 a.m. 1 much more chief judge’s business office staff diagnosed with COVID-19

The Business of the Main Choose of Prepare dinner County introduced Tuesday just one a lot more employee tested optimistic for COVID-19, bringing the complete selection of confirmed circumstances in that office to twelve.

The worker works for the adult probation division at the Leighton Felony Court docket Creating and past noted for work on March 18, the chief judge’s business office reported in a statement.

The parts where by the personnel worked obtained a deep cleaning and anybody who arrived into speak to with them is becoming informed, officers stated.

5:25 a.m. 15th staff contracts COVID-19 at Cook dinner County Circuit Court docket Clerk’s business office

A 15th worker at the Cook dinner County Circuit Court clerk’s business office has tested beneficial for COVID-19.

The personnel worked in the targeted traffic division on the reduced stage of the Daley Middle, and past labored March 24, according to a assertion from Workplace of the Clerk of the Circuit Courtroom of Cook County.

The person has been self-quarantined at home and is checking on their own for any coronavirus symptoms about the next 14 days, the assertion explained.

The first situations of the coronavirus in the clerk’s business office were claimed March 25.

New Situations

Analysis & Commentary

6:20 a.m. If the mayor suggests she essential to get her hair accomplished, she wanted to get it performed

Are we for actual?

On a day when Mayor Lori Lightfoot has to explain to the entire world that when blacks make up 30% of the inhabitants in this metropolis, they account for 72% of the deaths from this coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to converse about why she acquired her hair carried out?

Evidently, this was deemed a general public worry specified that our mayor has been aggressive about inquiring us to stay household.

And in some minds, it is hypocritical for the mayor to get a haircut when barbershops and hair salons are shut down beneath a keep-at-property get.

What is it that we are intended to chant?

“Stay Property. Save Life.”

But I required to throw my shoe at the Television display when reporters questioned the mayor about her “do” throughout Monday’s press briefing.

The question was not only asked but also dwelled upon.

And I cringed as I viewed the mayor protect fussing with her hair.

6:00 a.m. How to keep away from a nationwide voting disaster on Nov. 3

Democracy is experiencing a check it cannot afford to pay for to fail.

Illinois and the country require to get serious — suitable now — about keeping a trustworthy election on Nov. 3.

No 1 is confident how the COVID-19 pandemic will progress. As one extremely fearful area election official instructed us, “We have no strategy what the scenario will look like on Nov. 3.”

But unlike principal elections that some states have delayed — and which Illinois hardly got in below the wire of responsible behavior — the nationwide presidential election simply cannot be postponed. It should be held on plan. And that indicates beginning preparations now for a worst-situation circumstance in every point out.

Within just a subject of months, it will be much too late.

