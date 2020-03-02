most-current-led-zeppelin-record-movie-describes-why-the-band-grew-to-become-the-nobs-in-1970

Led Zeppelin have launched the newest chapter in their ongoing movie heritage series.

Episode nine can take us back 50 decades to 1970 – the 12 months that noticed the band’s initial two albums Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin II attain platinum product sales standing in the US.

It was the yr that also saw Robert Plant, Jimmy Web page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham tour throughout the British isles and Europe just after their exploits in the US the earlier yr.

The clip also touches on Led Zep’s Grammy nomination for Greatest New Artist – and the rationale why they have been forced to alter their identify to ‘The Nobs’ for a present in Copenhagen.

The movie is accompanied by stay photographs of the band and a sequence of graphics, even though the backing monitor is offered by Heartbreaker from Led Zeppelin II.

You can look at the new video under alongside with the relaxation of the series, which will proceed in the around foreseeable future with Led Zeppelin’s return to the US.

