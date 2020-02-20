[most-current-temperature-with-leslie-lopez]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Southern California will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s on Thursday, but rain is on the way.

A possibility of light-weight rain is achievable commencing Friday night time and into Saturday.

Observe the video above for the complete forecast.

