Most Dangerous Game Teaser with Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz

The first teaser for Quibi’s upcoming action thriller series The most dangerous game has gone online and shows Liam Hemsworth trying to survive in a modern Hunger Games-like competition in which the winner receives the coveted $ 24.5 million prize. With Oscar winner Christoph Waltz you can also watch the video in the player below!

RELATED: CURS_R: Ridley Scott develops gaming thriller series for Quibi

Created by writer Nick Santora (Scorpio, prison outbreak) and CBS Television Studios, The most dangerous game I will follow the story of a terminally ill man named Dodge Maynard who will do anything to take care of his pregnant wife before he dies. In desperation, he accepts the offer to take part in a deadly game, only to find out that he is not the hunter, but the prey.

The series is directed by Liam Hemsworth (The hunger Games Film franchise) as Dodge Maynard and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Django not tied up, no time to die) as Miles Sellers. Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold), Zach Cherry (succession), Aaron Poole (The prisoner), Christopher Webster (American assassin), Billy Burke (The Twilight Saga) and Natasha Bordizzo (Society. Guns Akimbo).

Santora and director Phil Abraham (Crazy men, daredevils), Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures. This project will be Hemsworth’s first major TV role in an American series after more than 10 years since he has appeared in Australian TV shows neighbours and The elephant princess,

RELATED: Jeffrey Katzenberg Teases Steven Spielberg’s New Scary Series for Quibi

Quibi, the acronym for “Quick Bites,” is slated to launch on April 6, 2020, and has already received more than $ 1 billion from its investors. The streaming service, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is meant to show two to four hours of shows divided into parts that are no longer than 10 minutes.