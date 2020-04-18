Most of the 25 Navy positive Covid-19s found the boat – news from India

Navy sources on Saturday said that the majority of the 25 Indian Navy personnel tested on Covid-19 in Mumbai were asymptomatic and found with one sailor who tested positive on April 7. 20 of these sailors are from INS Angra, a coastal facility in Mumbai. All sailors are reported to be in their 20s, except one who is 47 and the oldest on the lot.

The infected Navy was admitted to INS Ashwini, the Navy Command Hospital in Colaba, with two Navy officials informed of the condition of anonymity.

All these sailors reside in the same accommodation in INS Angre. All primary contacts of naval personnel (although asymptomatic) were tested for coronavirus, while the entire living block was quarantined and classified as a protective area. INS Angre is also locked.

There are no cases of infection on ships and submarines.

Eight positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Indian army so far.

“We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one is a nurse’s assistant. Four respond well to treatment, “said Army Chief MM Naravana on Friday.

“Our staff who have not contacted an infected person are reassigned to units. We have already hosted two special trains – from Bengaluru to Jammu and another from Bengaluru to Guwahati, ”Naravane said.

