Most of those who died of coronavirus had a pre-existing condition

An Italian study found that most patients who have died from coronavirus previously had some type of disease or some pre-existing illness.

But as these people die, most coronavirus patients in hospitals are younger and healthier people, and hospital staff are prioritizing them.

The average age of people who died from the Chinese virus in Italy is 79.5 years, according to a study by Italian health authorities who have been examining medical records for the growing number of coronavirus deaths.

The study adds that more than 99 percent of coronavirus deaths in Italy were people who were previously ill or had some type of pre-existing medical condition, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Among those who died from the Wuhan virus in Italy, more than 76% of them had high blood pressure, more than 35% had diabetes, 33% had heart disease, and more than 24% had atrial fibrillation. or “AFib”. according to the national health authority of Italy.

So far, 17 people under the age of 50 have died from the disease in Italy, all with some type of previous illness, according to the study.

While the study could provide a detailed view on why the coronavirus mortality rate in Italy seems significantly higher than the mortality rate in other countries, about eight percent, another factor to consider is that the Healthy young people are overwhelming Italian hospitals.

While older people [as well as younger people with pre-existing conditions] die from the Chinese virus in Italy, most coronavirus patients in ICU beds are younger than the average age for those who die from the virus. according to doctors, hospital staff was prioritized.

“If someone between the ages of 80 and 95 has severe breathing difficulties, it probably won’t go any further,” said an anesthetist at a Bergamo hospital.

For his part, the Mayor of Bergamo stated that patients who cannot be treated for coronavirus are “left to die” by doctors who are forced to overlook older and sick patients in order to make room for the elderly. young and more likely to survive.

Among those employed in Italian hospitals, 12 percent are between the ages of 19 and 50, around 52% are between the ages of 51 and 70, and the rest are 70, according to Inews UK.

Therefore, about 64 percent of coronavirus patients are younger than 70 years.

A study by the Italian health authorities had also indicated that, while the mean age of those succumbing to coronavirus is 79.5, the average age of those infected with the coronavirus is 63 years.

“Although the data are preliminary only, the fact that more hospitalized and intensive care young people are compared to the first wave can be interpreted as a natural phenomenon,” said Pierluigi Lopalco, a professor at Pisa University, in Corriere della Sera.

“In Italy, the first clusters of infection began with hospitals, more often by the elderly and in small cities,” he added. “The virus has now spread.”

“He thinks nationwide,” said Lopalco, “and it is younger people with a lot of social contact who are at greater risk of contracting the disease if they do not adhere to the rules of social distance.”

