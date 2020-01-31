Most Sandd employees do not join PostNL because the two companies merge

Only 4,300 of Sandd’s 13,000 employees signed up for PostNL before the merger on February 1.

PostNL offered employment to all 11,000 Sandd deliverers, but 40% immediately rejected the offer. Of those interested, 4,000 have registered for the delivery of the post for PostNL. Another 300 Sandd workers, including drivers and sorters, have also switched to the former state monopoly.

Sandd employees in particular are unhappy about being asked to deliver mail on more days than Tuesday and Friday, and Saturday when PostNL delivers is also a big problem, according to NOS.

PostNL and Sandd agreed on a merger last year. The takeover was initially rejected by the Dutch competition authority, but was later approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The merger creates a uniform postal delivery system again after 20 years of competition.

PostNL currently controls around 70% of the Dutch postal market and Sandd, which was founded in 1999, controls practically everything else – mainly business deliveries.

