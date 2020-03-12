Most situations close to Chicago outdoor are a go for Exhibit & Go this 7 days.

As of this early morning on Thursday, March 12, here is the weekend Show & GO. If anything variations, I will update. I also suspect many will be out making an attempt for coho, which are shifting up the Lake Michigan shoreline, or making an attempt to get the bounce on inland crappie fishing. Of course, the temperature may well enjoy a factor and so will worry about coronavirus.

My options should really contain the Fish & Hook Sporting activities Display, but that might adjust if news about coronavirus all over Illinois improvements. For a alter, that show is not going on the opening weekend of the NCAA basketball event when I am out of city, so I am hoping to go to the Fish & Hook Sporting activities Present for the 1st time. It will held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the VFW Submit 5788 in Lockport.

Canoecopia is Friday, March 13, to Sunday, March 15, at the Alliant Electricity Centre, in Madison, Wis. As of now, they are functioning updates on coronavirus safety measures, but approach on the exhibit going.

The Better Chicago Boat Demonstrate is scheduled at the Schaumburg Conference Middle Friday, March 13, to Sunday, March 15.

The Birding America Symposium, at first scheduled for North Park University in Chicago on Saturday, has been postponed. No day has been established yet.

