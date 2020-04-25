Most states do not have the authority to protect against virus infection

ATLANTA (AP) – As other states try to restart their economies, many fail and one federal program wants to do this – have a better strategy to keep people close to someone with coronavius.

The Associated Press found a similar pattern was happening around the country for so-called contact information, as many states could not have the trouble and toughness to employ and train enough people to do the work for the coming months. on the front. The effort is less than what public health experts say is necessary to be careful about reintroducing the virus.

The result is a variety of strategies and community planning. With the exception of a few, many state AP exams go it alone. Many other countries dealing with the disease are adopting a community-based approach.

As of Friday, the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said full guidance on finding contacts for the state was “forthcoming.”

Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, a former CDC official, said, “We would not be able to control this country without a single plan.” Now, that’s not what we’re doing. ”

Contact with a patient is a pillar of disease management and often requires in-depth interviews with potential patients. The number of public health workers required for the service in the U.S. all are still available for debate, but some estimates as 300,000 people.

Louisiana, which is infected with the virus, has just about 70 people working on finding contacts this week. By comparison, North Dakota, which accounts for less than one-fifth of Louisiana’s population and no serious outbreaks, had 250 surveyors soon bring in another 172 workers.

With more than 37 Coronavirus cases confirmed, Pennsylvania is still working to determine how many people it will need in the field. In Texas, work arrangements will be left to a few counties.

Health professionals think that the way to spread the disease will prolong the problem, and encourage a well-designed plan. In South Korea, for example, national health agencies oversee this effort, to collect and share data on the movement of consent from local health agencies. The nation has seen its judgment fall, and it is low.

There is no consensus in those states on basic questions as this development will be expanded and telephone data should be used to help identify people who may be exposed to the public domain.

Some states have made tough decisions. Utah has 250 people in the state health department helping local agencies find contacts, and it can add another 500 employees if required. Massachusetts is hoping to put $ 44 million into a more aggressive hunting scheme and has already hired and trained the 1000 people it hopes to acquire.

Other states often devalue for creating a system of violence.

California, where some 40 million people and more than 37,000 have received the lawsuit, has the right to hunt. He announced the plan to set up a “job search engine” and buy 10,000 people. In Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, those found fit in the driving test section asking to sign up for the contact website.

Pennsylvania began pursuing the virus until the state began to see the state spreading the virus, as well as its ability to track contacts. Now he was looking for another. Government officials estimate it would take six hours to mislead if someone reported only 10 contacts.

Washington state, which experienced the first outbreak in the U.S., is also a pity. It has about 700 people focused on finding contacts, with plans to expand to 1,500 employees in the second week of May.

One major challenge for the state is the ability to conduct global testing, which is constrained by some difficulties. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has said that for a state-wide plan to operate, daily testing should increase from about 4,000 tests to 20,000 or 30,000 tests.

The CDC said on Friday that it is working with state and local governments to identify the need for “urgent support staff” to assist in contacting other disease control systems. Currently, states that require assistance will rely on CDC staff deployed in state health departments and other agencies.

After the $ 1 billion congressional district is finalized this week, the CDC plans to prepare a team of experts to help the state plan its contracting work. The CDC has set up a COVID-19 Corps fund to bring in more staff.

Be able to trace contacts to be identified as part of the “key standby service” described in the White House manual for resume. Some states, such as Georgia and Tennessee, are reducing restrictions on public-private partnerships as they try to build contact with them.

Georgia Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said the state plans to hire some staff for contacting them and use a new mobile device to track the illness. It will ask infected people to independently share their phone data so the state can find more contacts.

“That sounds like a great plan, but in its own words it is being implemented and organized. It has not been tested, ”Dr. Said Harry J. Heiman, a public health professor at Georgia State University. I think we have to start opening the door before these things come in, I think it’s a lack of good work. ”

Dearen from Gainesville, Florida

Press writers Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, and Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.