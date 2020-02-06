Most Tampa Bay hospitals receive high ratings in the federal report

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The hospitals in the Tampa Bay region have determined in a new federal report whether they meet the requirements.

In their new Hospital Compare report, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid rated 4,586 hospitals nationwide, including 218 in Florida. The ratings were based, among other things, on seven metrics, including readmission rates, patient experience, and timeliness of care.

hospital rankings

Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Only two hospitals in Tampa Bay have received the top five star rating: Sarasota Memorial Hospital and AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel. They were two out of only ten in the state to receive this rating.

Other five star hospitals in Florida are:

Ascension Sacred Heart Golf Hospital in Port St. Joe

Baptist Medical Center – Beaches

Baptist Medical Center – Nassau

Cape Canaveral Hospital

Gulf Breeze Hospital

Mariners Hospital in Tavernier

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

Viera hospital in Melbourne

Only about 5 percent of the hospitals rated received five stars. The majority received either three or four stars. Most hospitals in Tampa Bay have also received this.

At least three hospitals in the Bay Area received a star, including the Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Winter Haven Hospital and Bayfront Health Brooksville.

The full list of all 4,586 hospital reviews can be found here.

LATEST BY NUMBER: