Most teenagers experience negative emotions at school

It should be the best time in your life, but a new study shows that US high school students tend to have negative feelings during their school days.

In a nationwide survey of nearly 22,000 students, the researchers found that 75 percent expressed boredom, anger, sadness, fear, or stress.

Girls were slightly more negative than boys, according to the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study Center.

In a second survey, 472 Connecticut students were asked about their feelings at certain times during the school day. According to the study, the adolescents reported negative feelings in 60 percent of the cases.

The degree of negativity is “higher than expected,” said study co-author and researcher Zorana Ivcevic. “We know from talking to students that they feel tired, stressed, and bored, but were surprised at how overwhelming it was,” she said in a university press release.

The study was co-authored by Marc Brackett, founding director of the Center for Emotional Intelligence. He said, “Overall, students see school as a place to experience negative emotions.”

The researchers also found that the most common positive feelings about school – calm and happy – were vague.

“They are on the positive side from zero,” said Ivcevic, “but they are not energetic or enthusiastic.”

The feeling of being “interested” or “curious” would show a high level of school engagement associated with deeper and more sustainable learning, she noted.

Many of the negative feelings expressed by students can be related. For example, fatigue can lead to boredom and stress.

“Boredom is like fatigue in many ways,” said Ivcevic. “It’s a feeling of exhaustion and lack of energy. Physical states like fatigue can sometimes be misunderstood as emotional states like boredom.”

The researchers found that the way students feel at school affects their academic performance and overall health and well-being.

“Students spend much of their waking hours in school,” said Ivcevic. “Children are at school to learn, and emotions have a significant impact on their attention. When you’re bored, do you hear what is said around you?”

Recent research has looked at the impact of high school early childhood and how it leads to sleep deprivation among teenagers. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later, but most U.S. schools start much earlier.

“It is possible that fatigue can make the school more strenuous, making it more difficult for students to show curiosity and interest. It’s like having extra weight to carry,” added Ivcevic.

The new report was published in the January issue of the Journal of Learning and Instruction.

