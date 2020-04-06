Most up-to-date coronavirus news for April 6, 2020: Dwell updates

The Most current

Trump claims Pritzker is ‘always complaining,’ has ‘not executed well’

John L. Alexander/For the Sun-Occasions Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Illustrations or photos

In a back-and-forth that yielded far more desperately necessary COVID-19 ventilators for Illinois on Sunday, President Donald Trump, immediately after asserting the new shipment, stated Gov. J.B. Pritzker has “not executed well” and is “always complaining.”

Pritkzer’s issues Sunday obtained some effects, with fresh new insults from Trump the value.

Trump slammed Pritzker at the Sunday evening coronavirus pandemic briefing at the White Dwelling. That was hrs soon after the Illinois governor in a morning CNN demonstrate ripped the president about the federal stockpile holding undistributed and urgently wanted COVID-19 provides.

At the briefing, Trump claimed 600 ventilators will be or have gone to Illinois. Earlier on Sunday, a White Residence spokesman sent the Chicago Sun-Instances a record of professional medical materials the White Home has supplied as of Saturday, April 4: The point out of Illinois received 300 ventilators and the town of Chicago obtained 150 ventilators. Based on what Trump stated Sunday, it seems he was really sending 150 extra.

“I listen to him complaining all the time,” Trump explained about Pritzker. “He’s normally complaining.”

Trump reported “we’re creating a 2,500-bed hospital” in McCormick Location. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday unveiled the initially 500 beds in what will be a to start with-of a type facility in the nation for reasonably sick COVID-19 clients. That facility, developed in the conference corridor by the Military Corps of Engineers, could expand to 3,000 beds.

Trump was incorrect when he reported about McCormick Area, “And we’re assisting to employees it and likely will conclude up staffing it mainly because he’s not able to do what you are supposed to be ready to do as a governor. He has not executed well”

Browse the full report from Washington Bureau Main Lynn Sweet.

News

6:18 a.m. Why we’re launching the Imagination Task

It’s an in particular challenging, worrisome time for young children, numerous of whom now obtain themselves dealing with not only uncertainty because of the coronavirus, but also the lack of ability to go to faculty or even depart the household.

With that in head, we’re launching an art contest for Chicago-area young children referred to as “The Creativeness Project” — with children from elementary-university age by senior calendar year of significant school invited to submit digital visuals of up to 5 paintings, drawings or pc-aided graphic creations to our news corporation.

We’ll decide on five winners from every single of three age groups — elementary college, center university and substantial faculty. Each individual winner will get a $20 reward card and see their art revealed by the Solar-Situations in print and on the web. Just about every also will get a free of charge a single-calendar year digital subscription to the Sun-Moments, which includes complete access to suntimes.com and our not too long ago revamped e-paper. (See mom and dad, there’s a thing in this for you, much too.)

Read through much more about our Creativity Venture listed here.

New Instances

Examination & Commentary

5:00 a.m. Team presents hope, help and an insider’s edge to task seekers

10 million folks filed for to start with-time unemployment gains in the past two weeks of March. Economists think that in a handful of weeks, the shutdowns pressured by the coronavirus will cost the U.S. economy a lot more than 20 million work opportunities. Which is the entirety of what the overall economy additional for the duration of the previous 10 years.

The nation’s unemployment amount ticked up to a measly 4.4%, but that’s ridiculously out of day. It is dependent on surveys earlier in March, right before governors and mayors imposed organization shutdowns to preserve life. Michael Farren, an economist at George Mason University, available this get in a piece prepared for The Hill: “If we suppose that each particular person laid off or furloughed around those two weeks immediately applied for unemployment coverage, then the unemployment fee at the commencing of this week was around 10.5%. That careful estimate implies that today’s unemployment level is probable higher than the maximum level reached all through the Terrific Economic downturn.”

But the good news for the freshly unemployed is that some companies are choosing, and urgently so. A good relationship to them is Capabilities for Chicagoland’s Potential, which serves as an extension of the human resources operations of about 50 mid- and massive-sized employers.

Read through more from David Roeder’s hottest ‘Chicago Enterprise’ column.