Mostert raises 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win over Packers – KGET 17

SANTA CLARA, California (AP) – Coach Kyle Shanahan received the NFC Championship trophy from his father Mike, a Super Bowl winner, and lifted it to heaven.

The San Francisco 49ers had a surprising journey from pick # 2 of the draft to one of the last two teams. They have one of the most unlikely playoff heroes to thank.

Companion Raheem Mostert rushed 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a spectator, Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 for the NFC Championship Sunday.

“I have had a lot of skeptics and opponents,” said Mostert, who has been cut seven times in his career. “Now I have to tell them,” Look where I am now. ”

“I never gave up on my dreams.”

The Niners (15-3) also had their skeptics after winning only 10 games in the first two seasons under Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

But they put parts and systems in place during those two difficult seasons and have now moved on to the franchise’s first Super Bowl in seven years. The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Miami when Shanahan tries to join his father as a training champion.

“It was quite special,” said Shanahan of her father’s trophy presentation at the post-match ceremony. “It’s really cool to be given a trophy by anyone. … It was pretty cool, it happened over there at the end. “

After giving Rodgers and the Packers a second blow of the season (14-4), the 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four games or less.

Cincinnati did so in 1988 and the Rams in 1999, the Rams being the only team to go from four wins to a championship in one year.

“It’s still a bit surreal,” said linebacker Fred Warner. “With what this team has gone through, this organization is special. It’s the pinnacle of football here. “

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as No. 2 overall pick, helped set the tone when he finished Green Bay’s second season with a 13-meter bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special teams standout, did much of the rest in a remarkable buyout story for a former surfer who has only carried the ball eight times in his first three NFL seasons while bouncing between the teams.

But he has become a key part of the NFC’s best team this year, leading the Niners with 772 yards rushing in the regular season and performing for ages in the NFC title game.

He had the second highest number of rushing yards in a playoff game against Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to rush for at least four touchdowns and 200 yards during a playoff game.

He started when he broke 36 yards on a third and 8 trap game to open the scoring on San Francisco’s second drive and continued to wrest long runs behind an impressive block.

“He’s so fast,” said tackle Joe Staley. “He’s incredibly fast. He is not afraid to go through the hole. He trusts line workers to block him. He is an excellent ball carrier. “

He added TD points of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and racked up 160 yards on the ground, becoming the only player in NFL history to rush for at least 150 yards and three touchdowns in the first half d ‘a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD rush in the third quarter.

“The ways we saw and the way he ran, we just wanted to keep feeding him,” said Shanahan. “I know he felt it. It was not too difficult to see. “

Rodgers and the Packers could not match this performance as they were overwhelmed by the dominant San Francisco front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a weak career record of 3.15 yards per attempt in a 37-8 loss here in November and was not much better in the first half of the rematch.

He lost a center hit to end Green Bay’s only promising promise in half, threw Emmanuel Moseleylate in half and failed to convert his first third of the season – in 18 attempts – against the Niners until he connects on a 6 passes to the court to Aaron Jones in the first part of the second quarter.

“We just weren’t very consistent in the first half,” said Rodgers. “I personally made a few mistakes that hurt us and allowed us to get away.”

Rodgers capped this drive with a 9-yard Jones passto, but the game was too far out of hand at the time.

He led Green Bay to two other touchdowns and finished with 326 passing yards, but that was not enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

“Right now, they’re the gold standard in the NFC,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur of the 49ers.

CALM DAY

The Niners demanded very little from Garoppolo, who only threw eight passes thanks to the big racing game and the unbalanced score. He spent 24 minutes of play between his sixth and seventh passes and finished with six passes for 77 yards. He was tied for the second lowest number of passes thrown in a playoff game. Miami threw six and seven assists on the Super Bowl after the 1973 season.

GO FAVRE

Rodgers’ two assists gave him 40 in his playoff career, breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven consecutive playoff games with at least two TD shots, a shy record from Joe Flacco.

INJURY

Packers: S Adrian Amos left after injuring the pectoral muscle in the first half. … CB Jaire Alexander left in the second half with a thumb injury.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT

49ers: seventh participation of the team in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.

___

More NFL AP: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL