Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

By
Nellie McDonald
-
mote-marine-is-saving-the-ocean-one-beer-at-a-time-in-bradenton

by: Suncoast News Network

Posted:
/ Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (SNN-TV) – Darwin Brewing and Taproom in Bradenton have partnered up with the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium to create two beers highlighting Florida’s coral reef and Leatherback Sea Turtles.

The beers appropriately named Leatherback Lager and Reef Revival Session IPA are exclusively found at the brewery and Winn Dixies across the Sunshine State. A spokeswoman for Mote Marine Stephannie Kettle said they chose to highlight two of the aquarium’s biggest programs of taking care of our oceans.

“Sea turtles and corals are two of our biggest programs at Mote Marine Lab,” said Kettle. “We had a record-breaking year of sea turtle nests in the Sarasota region and we also had a record-breaking year in the Florida Keys with how many corals we planted back into the reefs.”

Kettle said Mote Marine will receive a portion of the proceeds for every six-pack sold back to their research and conservation programs.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss