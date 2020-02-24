mote-marine-is-saving-the-ocean-one-beer-at-a-time-in-bradenton

by: Suncoast News Network
BRADENTON, Fla. (SNN-TV) – Darwin Brewing and Taproom in Bradenton have partnered up with the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium to create two beers highlighting Florida’s coral reef and Leatherback Sea Turtles.
The beers appropriately named Leatherback Lager and Reef Revival Session IPA are exclusively found at the brewery and Winn Dixies across the Sunshine State. A spokeswoman for Mote Marine Stephannie Kettle said they chose to highlight two of the aquarium’s biggest programs of taking care of our oceans.
“Sea turtles and corals are two of our biggest programs at Mote Marine Lab,” said Kettle. “We had a record-breaking year of sea turtle nests in the Sarasota region and we also had a record-breaking year in the Florida Keys with how many corals we planted back into the reefs.”
Kettle said Mote Marine will receive a portion of the proceeds for every six-pack sold back to their research and conservation programs.
