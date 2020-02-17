[motegi-satisfies-with-his-russian-counterpart-sergey-lavrov-in-germany,-proposes-ways-to-clear-up-dispute-around-islands]

MUNICH – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has proposed “concrete steps” to Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to resolve a lengthy-standing territorial dispute, the minister has reported.

Motegi did not say what the ways had been, but informed reporters he invited Lavrov to pay a visit to Japan soon to go on negotiations aimed at resolving the dispute, which continues to be a hurdle to signing a postwar peace treaty.

The two spoke for about 50 minutes on the fringes of an annual protection meeting in the German town of Munich.

The territorial dispute is over a team of islands off Hokkaido that were seized by Soviet troops following Japan’s surrender in Entire world War II. Tokyo has demanded their return, arguing that Moscow’s steps violated worldwide legislation. Russia maintains that their seizure was a respectable final result of the war.

Motegi informed reporters Saturday that he and Lavrov explored answers that would be acceptable to the two international locations, adding that negotiations experienced “entered a new stage.”

Key Minister Shinzo Abe has been focusing on the return of the more compact two of the four disputed islands, an arrangement that was outlined in a 1956 joint assertion. But the plan stalled, with Russian President Vladimir Putin owning taken a a lot more really hard-line stance on the concern.

In the meantime, the international locations have agreed to carry out joint economic projects in 5 fields — aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind electric power and squander reduction — on the islands as a trust-creating measure.

Motegi and Lavrov talked over stepping up initiatives to launch some of the tasks in earnest this year, in accordance to the International Ministry in Tokyo.

Japan phone calls the islands the Northern Territories even though Russia refers to them as the Southern Kurils.