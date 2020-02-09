Mother connects to the recipient of her daughter’s heart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – February is the “heart month” and draws people’s attention to the effects of heart disease and the steps you need to take to help your heart. The American Heart Association has nationwide benefits this time of year, and one of them was in Charleston, West Virginia.

More than 200 people gathered at the Charleston Heart Ball 2020. Everyone from doctors to West Virginiaers was there to support the American Heart Association. People shared inspiring stories and talked about how heart disease affected them and their families.

One of the most unique and amazing stories of the night was the story of Alecia King and Alicia Petry. Alicia Petry was eight months pregnant seven years ago and suddenly came to a cardiac arrest. The doctors had to do an emergency cesarean section because it looked flat and had no heartbeat. She then fell into a coma for two months. When she finally woke up, she was finally able to meet her son for the first time.

“When I saw him, I remember crying so hard and saying to my mother,” I’m a mom! “- Alicia Petry

Alicia’s struggle with her heart was not over, however. The doctors told her that she needed a heart transplant to live. Then Alecia King came into play.

Alecia lost her daughter Winter when Winter was only 18 years old.





Alecia knew that she wanted her daughter’s heart to go to someone who needed it. But she also wanted it to go to a girl and someone she thought would represent her daughter.

King added, “I might have physically lost my daughter and I know I will see her again, but she does what my daughter loved and wanted.”

Alicia’s son is now 7 years old and is called Easton.

Both Alicia and Alecia say it is a fate to have the same name, and Alecia regards Alicia as her “heart baby”.

They now have a special bond forever and consider each other as a family.

