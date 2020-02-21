[mother-demanding-apology-from-valencia-university-right-after-son-questioned-more-than-gun-allegation]

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) — When Thea-Marie Perkins arrived to Tesoro Del Valle Elementary school in Valencia final 7 days she observed various sheriff’s vehicles. She desired to know what was taking place with her son.

“My son has been traumatized. He has been in and out of the classroom for the previous week,” suggests Perkins.

According to the Saugus Union Faculty District a student at the school claimed that her son Solomon Perkins produced threats of violence and claimed there was a weapon.

The district called in regulation enforcement. This was the day right before Valentine’s Day and the mom says there was no weapon in his backpack. As a substitute there were Valentine’s Working day playing cards.

“The moment the administrator straight away checked my son’s backpack, which I totally understand, without me becoming existing and seen that there had been only Valentine’s cards, why then would she contact the sheriff’s?” she said.

Just this past November a university student with a gun shot five schoolmates, killing two, before killing himself at Saugus Large Faculty.

The district claims “Basic safety is a really significant precedence in our educational facilities. We all have a shared duty to consider action any time we suspect there could possibly be a risk to our college students.”

Perkins arrived to the college district Thursday to satisfy with officials. She suggests her son was questioned devoid of her permission and believes her son was addressed as a legal mainly because he is black. She known as the NAACP.

“When the district commences treating an African-American youngster differently which is when it raises the bar for us. Is there a immediate or indirect systemic racism in how this youngster was handled?” says Daryl Great from the NAACP.

Saugus officials claimed “The university employees responded rapidly and appropriately…. in addition, the university built many tries to attain the kid’s dad or mum by telephone.”

Perkins claims she desired to meet up with with the Saugus college district Thursday but that was postponed. She claims she is attempting to re-timetable it as before long as attainable.