Mother dog found crate with her 4 puppies pulling in on the side of the street

DARIEN, Ga. (WNCN) – A bitch and her four puppies were found on a street in Georgia that pulled a box of puppies, officials from an animal welfare agency said.

“We know that there is evil in this world and it only proves that! This poor mother watched as someone put her four young puppies in a wire box and then tied a blue belt around her collar and then tied the belt to this box and left her on a dirt road !!! McIntosh County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

Officials say a compassionate Samaritan and his son saw the bitch and her puppies, had trouble pulling the box down the street, and rescued them all to take them to the shelter.

“Many thanks to the kind souls who brought them to MCAS. Since then, everyone has been fed, watered (they were very thirsty), vaccinated, dewormed, bathed and emptied, ”the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The bitch and her puppies were released for adoption on Thursday.