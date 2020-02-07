Mother finds a screw in her daughter’s jaw 5 years after the operation

BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) – Five-year-old Kayla Hilbert spent almost as many days in hospital as in kindergarten.

“I had eight surgeries,” she said.

One of the most recent was the removal of a screw in her jaw that appeared to be left behind from previous surgery.

“It kind of hurt when I touched it,” said Kayla.

Kayla was born with an unusually small jaw and cleft palate. She had difficulty eating and even breathing.

“She had a stomach tube until she was about a year old,” said her mother Amber Hilbert.

Kayla was even flown to the Colorado Children’s Hospital a few days after she was born.

“They had to go in and cut their jawbones on both sides and screw in plates,” said Hilbert.

After living with pain and discomfort all her life, Kayla can finally become a normal child.

Hilbert checked her daughter’s medical records online a few months ago when she came across a CT scan that contained a large screw in Kayla’s jaw.

“It was shocking to see something so big in her little head, especially when you imagined how small her head was five years ago,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert says she immediately contacted her daughter’s doctor to ask why he never said anything.

“He replied that it was probably a screw that was left behind from her jaw deflection in childhood. I am definitely upset that it was missed,” she said.

The screw was finally removed in October 2019. Hilbert is currently considering possible legal action and is sharing her daughter’s story, hoping that she could somehow help another child.

“My biggest concern is just looking at your children’s records, because things like that were obviously easy to miss. It’s definitely something I never expected,” she said.

