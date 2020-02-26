Mother, infant die in cell property park hearth close to Saginaw – Up Information Information Detroit

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A lady and her little one died Tuesday morning in a cellular household fireplace in the vicinity of Saginaw, authorities mentioned.

Numerous fire departments responded to the hearth in a cellular home park in Bridgeport Township in Saginaw County.

The mother and kid ended up in a person of the a few trailers that caught hearth, authorities mentioned.

The result in of the hearth was not quickly recognized, and the names of the victims have been not disclosed.

