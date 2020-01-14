Mother learns that the daughter played a prank on the back seat after stopping in a “high-risk” stop

STOCKTON, California (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials say they have received reports from a girl who asked for help in the back seat of a car on Saturday – but she didn’t need any help.

At around 5:02 p.m., officers received reports from a girl in the back seat of a moving vehicle holding up a piece of paper that said “Help me.” The car was originally said to be located on Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

The officers finally located the car on Highway 99 near 8 Mile Road in Stockton and made a “high risk” stop.

Officers said the girl’s mother stopped the car and they could speak to her. Then officials said they found out the girl had invented everything and she thought it was a funny thing.

The woman didn’t know what her daughter had done, and the police let her go.

“This is a reminder that parents need to know at all times what their kids are doing in the back seat,” Highway Patrol officials wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Six CHPs were assigned to this call instead of answering legitimate calls or patrolling their beats over this hoax.”

LAST STORIES: