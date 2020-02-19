[mother,-newborn-very-seriously-wounded-in-crash-involving-drunk-driver-in-kedah]

Kota Setar law enforcement chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin claimed they gained a report on the incident involving a car or truck, a van and four relatives users who have been on the roadside, at 11.45pm. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Feb 19 — A girl and her 12-thirty day period-aged baby lady were being critically wounded in a crash involving a person driving under the impact of liquor in the vicinity of Persiaran Sultan Abdul Hamid below, past evening.

In the 11.30pm incident, victim Bashirah Mohd Yazid, 31, and her daughter, Norhidayah Ahmad Yusof sustained extreme accidents, when her husband Ahmad Yusof Che Kar, 42, and son, Mohamad Taufiq, 10, suffered insignificant injuries.

Kota Setar law enforcement chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin mentioned they gained a report on the incident involving a motor vehicle, a van and four spouse and children associates who ended up on the roadside, at 11.45pm.

“The incident occurred when a 39-year-old driver of a BMW auto coming from Jalan Teratai collided with a Toyota van pushed by a 58-calendar year-outdated gentleman, which was coming from Persiaran Sultan Abdul Hamid.

“As a final result of the collision, the automobile driver shed regulate right before the car skidded and strike the four loved ones associates near the scene of the incident,” he claimed in a assertion here right now.

Mohd Rozi reported all the victims had been taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Healthcare facility in this article, when the motor vehicle driver was taken care of at a private healthcare facility.

“Blood alcohol tests verified that the car or truck driver was driving when intoxicated, on the other hand, investigations are still underway according to Portion 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he stated. — Bernama