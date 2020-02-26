mother-of-lady-slain-in-benefit-store-charged-with-kicking-officer-in-hospital

The mom of an 18-year-outdated female fatally shot Tuesday in an Avalon Park usefulness retailer has been billed with kicking a police officer at the College of Chicago Health-related Center.

Officers were trying to obvious the crisis room about 10 p.m. when Nyisha Beemon, 35, allegedly pushed an officer from behind, grabbed his vest and kicked him, Chicago police mentioned in a assertion.

Beemon was reportedly not allowed to view the human body of her daughter, Jaya Beemon, who was fatally shot that evening in Avalon Park, in accordance to information studies. She was one of 5 folks shot when three gunmen opened hearth on somebody inside of.

Nyisha Beemon is billed with two misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer, police claimed.

Makes an attempt to achieve Nyisha Beemon had been unsuccessful.

In a assertion, the ACLU of Illinois condemned the officer’s use of drive.

“It is puzzling and disconcerting that a police officer — a educated experienced who really should be capable to de-escalate a tense problem — selected the worst second of Jaya’s mother’s life to arrest her,” ACLU of Illinois’s team legal professional Elizabeth Jordan claimed in a assertion.

“No grieving mom should encounter arrest in the hospital in which her child’s body has been taken,” she explained.

Jaya Beemon was researching for an associates degree in healthcare at Malcolm X College or university, in accordance to Chicago Town Schools spokeswoman Katheryn Hayes.

Chicago law enforcement did not quickly have a remark.