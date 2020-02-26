Mother of missing toddler arrested, charged with false reporting

By
Nellie McDonald
-
mother-of-missing-toddler-arrested,-charged-with-false-reporting

by: WJHL Web Staff, WKRN Web Staff

Posted:
/ Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn.  (WKRN/WJHL) – The mother of missing baby, Evelyn Boswell, has been taken into custody in connection with the most recent Amber Alert.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

A babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week when Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. The TBI has received over 500 tips, but there has been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Top Videos

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss