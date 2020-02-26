mother-of-missing-toddler-arrested,-charged-with-false-reporting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – The mother of missing baby, Evelyn Boswell, has been taken into custody in connection with the most recent Amber Alert.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

A babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week when Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. The TBI has received over 500 tips, but there has been no credible sightings of Evelyn.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.