Mother OG Recap: Portable amber member during filings

“Teem Mom OG” producers flocked to it Amber Portwood’s during a shooting on Tuesday night, after he crashed into a car park after meeting with anger management manager Gary Shirley.

Although the alarming moment diminished when the camera did not officially move the star, it was followed by a car camera, with a microphone. While he and Gary were on holiday, he was seen down to the ground as producers said his name, took him and took him in the car. An ambulance was called at the end of the episode.

Up until the fall, Portwood had been negotiating a dispute with former rival Andrew Glennon. The incident was arrested last July, when the baby’s father contacted police saying he had beaten her with shoes while holding her baby. It was reported that he fired a machete during the incident, in which he was arrested and reported on a domestic battery. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

“You fat f f – k, you don’t deserve me,” he heard the audio recording. “Come out; I will kill you. I will kill you. You are eating a disgusting loss. I will praise the water.”

The show featured Amber’s reaction to the sound, as well Cheyenne Floyd They said they did not believe everything that happened to support them following the arrest of domestic violence. “Amber is wrong, we all know Amber is wrong,” Floyd said. “She really needs help. You can’t talk to people like that.”

Cheyenne and Cory Wharton both felt like Andrew, however, and they “pushed him along,” trying to get answers.

“Everyone has their own flaws and I don’t agree with what they did or said they were wrong.” Book the Bookout said his wife. “But in the future, if I’m not lost – the king loses my mind, I hope you are a god to call the police and help me get help.

Catelynn Baltierra also said that everyone involved knew what Amber had done “wrong,” but did not want to “abandon her as a friend because she had done something wrong.”

Then Gary clung to Amber’s place to talk to her, expressing her frustration that she didn’t want to be with her daughter anymore.

“When you have bipolar, when you have anxiety and post depression after postpartum, you are not in the right frame of mind,” he told her. “I just passed [postpartum]. I don’t care about everybody, because it doesn’t matter what everyone else thinks. I can’t look at my daughter right now and if you don’t understand it, I’m sorry. will still go to my pathologist. “

Shirley tells her that she needs to take responsibility for what happened before Amber announces what happened. He then said he needed to manage anger and called for an appointment later.

During the trip, Amber told her friends, “I’m so dry, I feel so humbled, so powerful. Super f – king strong.”

An hour later they came out of the meeting and they fell to the ground.

“Youth OG” airs Tuesday on MTV.